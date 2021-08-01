Mumbai: State begins filling up 15,500 vacant posts through MPSC

The state has issued a government resolution to fill up almost 15,500 posts through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) in various departments. This will pave the way for long-pending recruitment and also fulfill the promise made by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar at the recently-held monsoon session in the wake of the suicide committed by MPSC aspirant Swapnil Lonkar.

This decision was taken at a sub-committee meeting chaired by Pawar on July 28, which allowed to fill up these posts sanctioned by the high-level committee of secretaries. The department of finance issued a government resolution on July 30.

BJP had reminded Pawar about his announcement on the floor of the House that all MPSC posts will be filled by July 31.

In order to fill these vacancies, the concerned departments will prepare a list. After an approval, it will be sent to the MPSC by September 30.

In view of the ongoing pandemic, the government permitted recruitment of posts in the public health and medical education departments.

Some restrictions were imposed in the recruitment process of other departments by the government resolutions issued on May 4, 2020, and June 24, 2021. However, Pawar had directed to fill up the vacancies in various departments of the state government by the MPSC as a special case. He also instructed to take into account the various court orders and also ensure that no injustice takes place and all the decisions of the court will be considered while filling the posts.