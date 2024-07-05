Mumbai: State Assembly Chairman Rahul Narwekar Seeks Govt Report On Displaced Powai's Jai Bhim Nagar Families

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar | File

Mumbai: State Assembly Chairman Rahul Narwekar sought a report from the government whether it has shifted affected families of Jai Bhim Nagar, Powai to shelter homes and secured places.

655 huts were demolished at Jai Bheem Nagar, backward class people are made homeless by the government. Patole said "Chairman sir, you have directed the government to make arrangements for these people. but it seems, the government has not obeyed the orders. BMC is saying we don't have any provision for such people."

Patole alleged "This government is with builders but it should have followed your orders and should have provided accommodation for these homeless families. It seems the government is not following the direction of the assembly chairman. Show them your power " Patole added.

Narwekar said "When the issue was raised in the house. I had directed the government to make arrangements for these homeless people in shelters. Now, the government should place a report mentioning What they have done for these people, before the assembly till the evening of Friday."

On June 06, Civic body launched a massive demolition drive wherein more than 650 illegal slums were demolished. Thousands of people had to live on the roads along with their family members and belongings. As per the Supreme Court order, civic bodies cant conduct demolition drives during monsoon seasons while BMC had conducted the demolition drive.

Read Also Mumbai Players Of Team India To Receive State Assembly Felicitation For T20 World Cup Victory

The demolition drive turned violent and stone pelting was done on police and demolition squad. 35 people including 20 police officers were injured. 57 people have been detained in the case.