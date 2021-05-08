Mumbai: State and city witness a dip in Covid cases, fatality remains grimmer

With 2,678 new COVID-19 cases on May 8, Mumbai's cumulative caseload jumped to 6,74,072. Even as the number of cases reported daily has been showing a steady decline, deaths due to Covid-19 have remained stagnant with the city reporting 60 to 70 deaths daily on average.

The city on Saturday reported 62 new deaths, which pushed its fatality count to 13,749, data released by the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 3,608 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Saturday taking the recovery count to 6,10,043. The number of active cases as of Saturday stands at 48,484.

The recovery rate of the Mumbai district as of Saturday is 91%, while the case doubling rate has yet again jumped to 145 days.

On Saturday, 33,378 tests were conducted, as compared to 37,607 on May 1. On May 2, the testing count dipped to 28,636 similar to that of April 26 when 28,328 samples were collected.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 53,605 new cases on Saturday reporting a dip in the number of cases as compared to the last few days. With this, the cumulative case tally of the state rose to 50,53,336. On Friday the state had reported 54,022 cases.

As many as 864 deaths were reported on Saturday, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 75,277.

The COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 3,53,082 after 2,795 persons tested positive for the infection on Saturday. At least 41 patients died of the disease during the day, raising the toll to 3,825, the official said.

Of the latest casualties, 10 were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area, 30 from other parts of the district and one from Malegaon.

The recovery rate has now gone up to 88.03% owing to the sudden spurt in cases. The case fatality rate of the state as on Saturday was 1.49 %. The state has an active caseload of 6,28,213 patients comma undergoing treatment at different covid Care centres and dedicated covid hospitals across the state.