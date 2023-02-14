Mumbai: Stars, minister add shine to culture event held at Azad Maidan

Image credit: @M_Lekhi

Mumbai: On the fourth day of the 2023 edition of the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav held at Azad Maidan, the Minister of State Culture and External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi interacted with the craftsmen and artists selling traditional clothing, paintings and jewellery from their respective states. All the artists and craftsmen present at the venue were national award recipients.

Lekhi told the Free Press Journal, “I will do everything in my power to provide this event and our Indian culture global exposure. This will provide our artists, art, culture and crafts global recognition, and boost the morale of our talented artists.”

She said it’s important to hold such events regularly as they shed light on India’s indigenous cultures and encourage small and local artists.

The minister of state later attended performances by popular Marathi vocalist Anand Bhate and Hindi film veteran Annu Kapoor in which he reminisced the influence of folk music on Bollywood. Organised by the Union Ministry of Culture, the event will continue till Feb 19.

