Mumbai: Staggering 321 cases of COVID-19

Mumbai: A staggering 321 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country thus far. Of these, four people have died and 22 others have recovered.

The details were put out even as states went into battle mode to contain the pandemic, announcing partial shutdowns and imposing restrictions on people's movement and gatherings.

12 NEW CASES IN STATE: Maharashtra has recorded its highest single day surge in confirmed coronavirus cases, with 12 new ones being reported on Saturday.