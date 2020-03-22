Mumbai: Staggering 321 cases of COVID-19

Mumbai: A staggering 321 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country thus far. Of these, four people have died and 22 others have recovered.
The details were put out even as states went into battle mode to contain the pandemic, announcing partial shutdowns and imposing restrictions on people's movement and gatherings.
12 NEW CASES IN STATE: Maharashtra has recorded its highest single day surge in confirmed coronavirus cases, with 12 new ones being reported on Saturday.
The number of positive cases reported in the state now stands at 64, including an elderly man who died in Mumbai on March 17.
Of the 12 new positive cases, eight were from Mumbai, 2 from Pune, and one each from Yavatmal and Kalyan.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)