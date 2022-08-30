Mumbai: St. Xaviers College fest Malhar ends after electrifying 2 days |

Malhar, the much-awaited college festival of the year, dawned in a new light last weekend! Every college student and alumni of St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Mumbai, was looking forward to Malhar 2022, which had the theme 'Aurora: Transcending Horizons’.

This year, Malhar was powered by Fast&Up and partnered with Instagram. Every student shouted only one name on Aug 28 and 29 — Malhar!

The festival had been the talk of the town for the past month.It began with a social cause initiative in collaboration withSparsh Charity and Saturday Art Class which helped poor kids learn selfexpression through art.

Their super energetic dance workshop followed with celebrity trainer and choreographer Vivek Dadhich. Malhar’s collaboration with Sunday Streets (an initiative of theMumbaiPolice) needs no mention. The city was flooded with news that captured the youthful and joyful Sunday morning that Malhar gave everyone.

On Aug 21, the elimination rounds for the competing colleges of Malhar 2022 were conducted, with the top performers making their way to the finale on Aug 28-29. Malhar is known for the richness and variety of events from Conclave, an intellectual discourse, to the performing arts, fine arts and literary events.

This year, the festival was streamed live on Glance Roposo, official streaming partner. Keeping up with its tradition of giving heed to socially relevant discourse, Malhar 2022 started its first session of Conclave with keynote speaker Bezwada Wilson, who gave the audience an insight into how dialogue is important to transform the world.

The Conclave was also graced by eminent personalities such as Palki Sharma Upadhyay, who shared her opinion on objectivity in journalism, and Dr Vidita Vaidya and Siddharth Paul Tiwari, who shared with the audience their knowledge in neuroscience and e-governance, respectively.

Tiwarisaid, "You can analyze the past but you have to design the future," giving the youth a strong call to action.

The queer inclusivity panel discussion on the first day was a conversation starter. Day one also saw audiences interacting with Netflix's Dhruv Sehgal and the founders of The Sound Space, Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana.

The event ended on a musical note with acclaimed musician Nikhil Paralikar aka The Tabla Guy. The Malhar Icon, a personality contest, had participants from every corner and was judged by the influencer-creator Malvika Sitlani.

The improvised comedy event was another hit with participants putting their spontaneous foot forward and making their way to the judge, Aditya Srivastava's heart.