Mumbai: SSC exam begins; Stay away from stress, say teachers

Mumbai: Over 17.65 lakh students will appear for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 board examinations in Maharashtra starting from today, which will end on March 23, 2020. Out of this, over 3.91 lakh students are from Mumbai, including 2,759 students with special needs and 20 transgender students. Students will attempt their first language subject from 11am to 2pm.

After a gap of one year, these students will appear for the 80:20 (theory:practical) marks exam pattern, which was scrapped last year. These students will appear in 4,979 exam centres across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Latur, Nashik, Konkan, Kolkapur and Amravati district.

Flying squads, special task forces and education officials have been deployed to keep a check on cheating. Sandeep Sangve, secretary, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Mumbai division, said, "We appeal to all students to reach their exam centres well before time. Students should not indulge in any acts of cheating, as we have special flying squads to keep a tab. Mobile phones are not allowed inside exam centres."

In order to prevent paper leaks, the "runner" or custodian who delivers question papers to exam centres will wait inside centres till the papers are unsealed. Sangve added, "We have taken precautionary measures to avoid paper leaks. Teachers and all examination staff are given strict directions to keep a close vigil."

Parents and teachers revealed SSC board exams are the most crucial stage of any student's academic career, but students should not stress. Falguni Jain, a parent, said, "Everybody creates a hype of SSC exams, but children should just focus on their health and study well." Hitesh Kumar, a teacher, said, "Students should concentrate on performing well. 'Eat healthy, sleep well and study hard,' this is the mantra that students should follow."

Students can approach helpline numbers in case of any assistance required. Also, students can contact counsellors if they need help.