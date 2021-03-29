Mumbai: SSC and HSC students yet to get hall tickets

Students preparing for Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examinations are a nervous lot. They have still not yet received their hall tickets or information regarding exam centres. While, teachers of state board schools said they are conducting mock tests and preparing practice question papers to help students while following Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) directions to work from home.

This year, the HSC board theory examinations have been scheduled from April 23 to May 21, 2021. The SSC board theory examinations will be held from April 29 to May 20, 2021 via offline mode in Maharashtra.

Students said theory board exams are scheduled to begin in a month but they have not yet received their hall tickets. Arvind Josh, a student said, "We are waiting for our hall tickets so that we can check our examination centres. There are restrictions in movement due to lockdown so we need to check our exam centres in advance."

Rajesh Pandya, a senior teacher and vice-president of Teachers Democratic Front (TDF), "Hall tickets of SSC and HSC board exams should be given to students way in advance considering the Covid-19 situation. The exams are scheduled to begin by April-end so students need time."

Authorities of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) said they will issue hall tickets soon. A senior official of MSBSHSE, Mumbai division said, "We will issue hall tickets to SSC and HSC students soon."