Mumbai: Split in Shiv Sena caused by BJP & not by rebels, claims Uddhav Thackeray | PTI

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday stepped up his attack against the BJP accusing it of engineering a split in the party. He alleged that BJP has set an agenda to politically finish Shiv Sena. However, he said he was not scared by BJP’s plan but prepared to fight back. ‘’The split in the Shiv Sena was not caused by the rebels but by BJP,’’ he claimed.

Thackeray’s outburst came in the wake of 40 MLAs and 12 MPs deserting him in addition to a number of party leaders from various districts and joining Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp.

Thackeray, who met party office bearers at Shiv Sena Bhavan on Tuesday, lashed out at the Shinde camp’s attempt to stake a claim on Shiv Sena’s poll symbol bow and arrow saying that ‘’no matter how many arrows you take from me, I have the bow.’’

He reiterated that there have been attempts by BJP and the rebel group to finish Shiv Sena politically but asked the party members to be vigilant to foil such efforts.

Meanwhile, Thackeray is in the midst of finalising his schedule for a state-wide tour in a bid to rejuvenate and rebuild the party shaken after the split.