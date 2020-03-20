Mumbai: Spiritual leader Sidra Jafri succumbs to burn injuries sustained in Bandra fire

Prominent Spiritual healer and motivational speaker Sidra Jafri (38) who sustained over 90 per cent burn injuries after her apartment in Bandra was engulfed in a massive blaze on Thursday monring died at 3 am today.

Jafri is known for her 12-year-long research on human behaviour across 25 countries and 4 continents.

As part of her research, she collated over 180,000 behavioural case studies of men and women from all walks of life overcoming both collective and personal challenges in areas relating to well-being, career development and relationships.

According to Chief Fire officer of Mumbai Fire Brigade Prabhat Rahangdale, the blaze was confined to the electric wiring, curtains and dress of one of the victims. "Two women were removed from the apartment and rushed to the nearby Bhabha Hospital.

Of the two, a 20-year-old woman identified as Ivana was declared ‘brought dead’ by doctors. Meanwhile, the other woman, identified as Sidra Jafri, has sustained over 90 percent burn injuries and is currently admitted in the ICU ward of Bhabha Hospital.