Mumbai: Spice trader promised MHADA flat, duped of Rs 49 lakh

The Thane (rural) police have registered an FIR against a duo for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based spice trader to the tune of Rs. 49.94 lakh by promising Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) flat in Kashimira. However, the accused are yet to be arrested.

In his complaint to the police, the spice trader stated that the accused duo boasted about their influential contacts with the higher-ups in government offices and kept on extracting hefty amounts in cash and cheques towards advance payments and allotment fees for the flats in a MHADA building in Kashimira.

The accused duo also handed over forged receipts and other property documents to convince the victim to pay up the full amount while promising allotments in due course of time, but failed to honour their commitments. After much pursuance, the duo gave him possession of a flat.

However, after going to stay there, the victim learnt that the flat belonged to some other person and the accused duo had taken it on rent. When the duo could not be contacted and purportedly, tried to evade him, the victim realized he was duped and registered a complaint with the Kashimira police station.

“A case of cheating and criminal breach of trust as per the IPC has been registered against the duo,” confirmed Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Hazare. Further investigations were on.