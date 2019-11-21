Mumbai: Speeding truck kills elderly woman

Mumbai: Gamdevi police arrested 27-year-old driver Rajkumar Gaud when his speeding truck run over a 79-year-old woman on Grant Road on Wednesday morning. Gamdevi police said at 10am, Chanchal Ratilal Sawala, a Gamdevi resident, was crossing the road at Shishir Junction, when she was dashed by a speeding tanker.

Sawala received severe injuries. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead. Soon after the incident, Gamdevi police arrested Gaud under the Indian Penal Code sections for causing death by negligence (304 A), rash driving (279) and under the sections of Motor Vehicle Act. He will be produced in a local court on Thursday.