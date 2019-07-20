Mumbai: Speeding tempo rams into 3 vehicles, causes WEH snarl

Mumbai: Four people sustained injuries when a speeding tempo collided with another tempo, a bike, rickshaw on the Western Express Highway opposite Sanjay Gandhi National Park at Borivali on Friday morning.

According to an eyewitness, a speeding tempo, heading towards Dahisar, suddenly lost control due to a glitch in the steering wheel, when the vehicle reached a flyover reached the Western Express Highway.

According to police sources, the vehicle hit the divider and collided with another tempo, an autorickshaw and a bike on the other side of the road, which were heading towards Mumbai. Four people sustained minor injuries.

The Kasturba Marg police were rushed to the spot. Due to the accident, a major traffic jam was reported on both lanes of the flyover till late in the morning, said a senior traffic policeman.