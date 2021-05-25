Mumbai: Speeding mixer truck hits divider, falls sideways on WEH near Metro Mall in Borivali

A speeding mixer truck driver dashed his vehicle into a divider near Metro Mall on the Western Express Highway (WEH) at Borivali (E) on Tuesday morning. The mixer truck fell sideways, resulting in the driver, cleaner sustaining serious injuries. Police have booked the driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act for speeding.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7.20am on Tuesday, on the south bound arm of the WEH at Borivali (E) when the driver, identified as Sagar Chowal, 32, lost control over the mixer truck, MH-04-GR-6159. Police said that while rash driving, Chouwal's mixer truck hit the divider from the left side, which led the vehicle's front tyres to burst and the truck fell sideways on the left. After the accident, Chouwal and the truck cleaner sustained serious injuries.

A police team was alerted about the accident, who reached the spot and rushed the duo to a hospital for further treatment. Meanwhile, police informed authorities and cleared the mixer truck off the WEH, which could have led to a traffic congestion during peak office hours.

Kasturba Marg Police registered an offence against the Chouwal and booked him under sections of the IPC and MV Act. While he is recuperating in the hospital, he will be arrested after he is medically fit.