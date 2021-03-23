Mumbai: Speeding biker dies in accident at Bandra and pillion rider injured

An 18-year-old biker died in a road accident after his motorcycle hit a speed breaker and slid on the road near Lilavati Hospital late on Sunday night. His elder brother, riding pillion, sustained a serious head injury. The siblings were on their way to Bandstand from Bandra Reclamation, when the incident occurred. Bandra Police have booked the deceased, Auz Shaikh, 18, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act for causing death due to negligence and rash driving.

According to police sources, the night patrolling team from Bandra police station received information from the main control room that a bike accident occurred near Lilavati Hospital in Bandra (Weast) beside the BEST depot. Acting on this information, a police team rushed to the spot and found the caller who initiated the control room. The witness told the police that the biker seemed to have lost control of his speeding motorcycle after he missed out on a speed breaker, which led to the vehicle skidding and hitting a tree on the road.

The police immediately rushed the two injured men, identified as Auz Aslam Shaikh, 18, and his brother Rehaan, 19, to the hospital, wherein Auz was declared dead before admission, while Rehaan had sustained a serious head injury. Hours after the treatment, when Rehaan regained consciousness, he told the police that Auz was riding the motorcycle when he lost control after missing a speed breaker and hit a tree.

On the basis of the statement given by Rehaan, his brother Auz, who succumbed to the accident, was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act for causing his own death due to negligence and putting his brother, who was riding pillion, in harm's way, along with speeding and rash driving.