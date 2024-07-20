Mumbai: Speculations Rife That Akhilesh Yadav Likely To Demand 10-12 Assembly Seats From MVA In Maharashtra

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav | File pic

Mumbai: The 37 Lok Sabha members of the Samajwadi Party from Uttar Pradesh were felicitated in a grand welcome party at the Rangsharda Auditorium, Bandra on Friday. Such was the zeal that almost all the MPs and those present resolved to fight the assembly elections in Maharashtra with full vigour.

The party chief, Akhilesh Yadav is going to demand 10-12 assembly seats from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for us in Maharashtra, announced some of the MPs while speaking. Without the support of the Samajwadi Party, a government can not be formed in Maharashtra, as the confidence among the SP leaders whose performance in UP almost pushed the BJP to the brink.

MP Pushpendra Saroj said, “Samajwadi Party has alerted the voters of Maharashtra that SP has come to Mumbai in full force. We want to send maximum MLAs to the state assembly.”

About The Grand Welcome Party

All the 37 MPs were felicitated by senior SP leader Abu Aseem Azmi and his colleagues from the state. Azmi said, “I felt bad when the north Indians were beaten up here. But no one should challenge North Indians.”

The ongoing controversy over illegal structures at Vishalgad Fort was figured in the speech of Azmi. “As many as 3,000 people had gone to destroy illegal structures at the fort and they demolished the mosque. I request the MPs to raise the issue in Parliament,” he said.

Before their arrival at the venue, all the MPs visited the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Shivaji Park, Mani Bhavan Gandhi Museum, Siddhivinayk Mandir in Prabhadevi, Chaitya Bhoomi at Dadar and Mahim Dargah.

“Even though we are just two representatives of the party in the state assembly, we raise problems of backward, minorities and the north Indians in the state assembly, said party MLA Rais Shaikh.

“We wish some more to join us to increase the party strength,” said the MLA from Bhiwandi East.

MP Dharmendra Yadav said, “We want to assure people that Samajwadi Party will not allow anybody to touch the Constitution of India.