Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 48-Year-Old Watchman To 6 Months In Prison For Sexually Harassing His Son's 17-Yr-Old Girl Friend

Mumbai: The special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) has sentenced a 48-year-old watchman to six months in prison for sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl, a friend of his son.

On the pretext of wanting her to speak to his son who has failed in Class X, the accused took her to a building on Grant Road and tried to sexually assault her in July 2017. However, the girl managed to escape.

At the time of the court order, the accused had already spent nearly a year in jail. The court considered his plea that this was his first offence and is the only earning member of the family.