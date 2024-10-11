Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 29-Yr-Old Man To 10 Yrs In Jail For Raping Minor In 2018

Representative Photo

A special POCSO court has sentenced a 29-year-old man to ten years in prison for raping a minor girl at his residence in 2018. The accused kidnapped the girl and, while under the influence of alcohol, took her to his house where he raped her. Following the assault, his wife and sister physically assaulted the girl.

The complaint was lodged by the girl’s grandmother, with whom she was living after her mother’s death. In her testimony, the girl stated that she knew the accused. The complainant claimed that on March 11, 2013, around 4pm, the girl received a call from the accused and subsequently left for Charkop village where the accused lived. When she returned home at 9pm, she was accompanied by a woman, later identified as the accused’s wife, who claimed to have seen the victim in a compromising position with her husband.

The victim said that the accused had called her to meet him and he was drunk when she arrived and threatened her if she tried to leave. The victim alleged that he sexually assaulted her. She noted that she had known the accused for about 5-6 months, having met him while walking near Dingeshwar Lake.

Later, the girl’s grandmother filed a complaint at the Charkop police station. The court said that the victim provided a detailed account of the sexual assault and noted that the accused failed to present any contradictions to discredit her testimony.

The court noted that the victim’s evidence is strengthened by the fact that she immediately reported the incident to her grandmother, and the FIR was lodged on the same day, leaving little room for any fabrication or exaggeration. Her evidence is also further corroborated by the evidence of doctors and medical reports, it said.