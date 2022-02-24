Mumbai: Special PMLA court sends gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar to judicial custody in money laundering case

The special PMLA court on Thursday remanded gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar to judicial custody in a money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the case, didn't seek Kaskar's custody. Kaskar was arrested early this month by the ED.

While producing him before the special judge, the ED said that it has recorded Kaskar’s statement and other persons under the PMLA Act.

"It may be appreciated that the accused above named has played a very crucial role in acquisition of Proceeds of Crime generated from the Act of extortion/other illegal activities Mle him guilty of offence of money laundering under section 3 of PMLA Act," the ED application read.

Seeking judicial custody, the ED application read that Kaskar had a role in money laundering, which is a serious offence, as the investigation is still on.

Earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.



State minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik was arrested by in connection with Dawood Ibrahim's money laundering case on Wednesday.

