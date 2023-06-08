 Mumbai: Special Night Traffic & Power Block For Girder Launching of FOB At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai: Special Night Traffic & Power Block For Girder Launching of FOB At Ghatkopar Station

The block will take place on the intervening night of Thursday- Friday, June 8-9, 2023.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 11:13 PM IST
Girder launching at Ghatkopar railway station |

In order to facilitate the girder launching of Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Ghatkopar station, a special night traffic and power block has been scheduled on the Kurla-Bhandup section (excluding Kurla and Bhandup stations). The block will take place on the intervening night of Thursday- Friday, June 8-9, 2023.

The purpose of this block is to launch nine girders of a FOB at Ghatkopar station The block will affect both the Up and Down slow lines on the Kurla-Bhandup section.

The block will commence at 01:10 am and continue until 04:20 am on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Due to this block a Karjat CSMT local leaving Thane at 4.04 am will be diverted through Up fast line between Mulund & Matunga stations halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Sion and Matunga stations.

