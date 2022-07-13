Mumbai: Special NDPS court directs court registry to return passport of Aryan Khan | AFP Photo

A special court has directed the return of passport of Aryan Khan – actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son -- after the Narcotics Control Bureau submitted in the court on Wednesday that it has no objection.

The NCB was responding to Aryan’s plea seeking the return of his passport. The NCB has already exonerated him in the high-profile 'drugs-on-cruise' case in which it had arrested him in October last year.

The passport had been deposited with the Registrar, Sessions, after he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court three weeks after his arrest.

In his plea filed through advocate Amit Desai and Rahul Agarwal, Aryan had said that in compliance with the bail condition imposed by the Bombay HC, he had surrendered his passport in the special court on October 29. The plea further stated that he has not been arraigned as an accused in the complaint filed by the NCB, as there was no incriminating evidence against him.

The facts, he said, clearly show that he has been exonerated and is no longer an accused in the matter. The plea further stated that it would be in the interest of justice for the bail bond to be cancelled and his passport to be returned to him.

The bail bond requires an accused to attend court till the trial concludes, while the person is out on bail. The court on Wednesday also cancelled his bail bond.

