 Mumbai: Special MCOCA Court Rebukes Taloja Jail Superintendent For Non-Compliance In 13/7 Blast Case
The special MCOCA court on Thursday issued notice to the Taloja Central Prison superintendent for failing to produce Nadeem Shaikh, one of the accused in the 13/7 serial blast case, before the court during the hearing despite multiple orders.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 03:49 AM IST
Non-compliance: Court rebukes Taloja jail Supt | Representative Image

Mumbai: The special MCOCA court on Thursday issued notice to the Taloja Central Prison superintendent for failing to produce Nadeem Shaikh, one of the accused in the 13/7 serial blast case, before the court during the hearing despite multiple orders.

Judge BD Shelke directed the prison superintendent to explain within a week why contempt proceedings should not be commenced against him for failing to comply with court orders.

The prosecution has so far examined 123 witnesses in the trial, wherein Shaikh is conducting his case in person, after completing the law degree in prison.

Three blasts had taken place minutes apart at Zaveri Bazaar, Opera House and Dadar on July 13, 2011, killing 27 persons and injuring several others. Nadeem Sheikh was arrested on January 12, 2012.

This is not the first time Shaikh and prison authorities were against each other. Earlier, the prison authorities had objected to the access granted to Shaikh to use a computer and laptop in prison to prepare his case.

