Mumbai: Special exam in June for SSC, HSC students who can’t appear now

Students who are unable to appear for scheduled Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board theory examinations offline on being affected or infected with COVID-19, containment zone or lockdown restrictions will be given a chance to appear for special exams in June, announced Varsha Gaikwad, state school education minister. These special exams will be conducted offline at exam centres in June.

This provision has been made to help students who might be affected or infected by Covid-19 during HSC board theory exams scheduled from April 23 to May 21 and SSC board exams from April 29 to May 20, 2021. Gaikwad said, "The special examinations will be conducted for students who are affected or infected by Covid-19 or are unable to appear for board exams due to containment zone or lockdown restrictions."

Gaikwad added, "The special examinations will be conducted offline in June at exam centres located at cities and districts of Maharashtra."

A senior official of the state school education department said, "As SSC and HSC board examinations will be conducted offline amidst rising Covid-19 cases, some students might face inconvenience if they reside in containment zones. Also, if students are infected by Covid-19 or if their parents or close family members at home are infected by COVID-19 during the scheduled board exams then they will be given a chance to appear for the special exams."