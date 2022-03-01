Mumbai: Special centre for children with disabilities takes foothold in city

The BMC has constituted a task force to ensure that the much-awaited Centre for Children with Special Needs is developed at the earliest at Byculla. As per the civic body, it will provide all medical facilities and therapies to children with physical or medical needs.

The BMC had announced setting up of an early intervention and rehabilitation centre for disabled children in its 2022-23 budget in January and allocated Rs 5 crore for it. The centre, which will come up on 36,000 sqft area at BMC’s Nagpada-Byculla dispensary, is first-of-its-kind set-up in Mumbai for children with varied disabilities. Various clinical departments – ENT, paediatrics, psychiatry, orthopaedics, and speech therapy will be under one roof here.

The centre will be located on the second, third and fourth floors of the dispensary, for which infrastructural work and other processes have already been started. Officials said they are deciding on the departments that need to be included.

Additional municipal commissioner (health) Suresh Kakani said they have formed a task force led by BYL Nair Hospital and all decisions regarding the centre will be taken by it. He said, “It is a great initiative undertaken for children suffering from various physical and mental disabilities, as also Down’s syndrome, incapacity, autism and cerebral palsy. Moreover, there will be a three-tier system. A permanent staff for the hospital, visiting staff from Nair Hospital and honorary visiting consultants, doctors and therapists will be available.”

A doctor from the psychiatric department of BYL Nair Hospital said it is a rehabilitation centre for children who have already been diagnosed with disabilities. “It will be a multi-disciplinary centre. Many detention centres and hospitals are operational in the city for specific needs of children but there is a lack of care when it comes to rehabilitation,” she said.

Health experts have welcomed the move and said it will be a boon for children and their parents. “There are many therapists and centres in the city, but many of them are expensive and beyond common man’s reach,” a doctor said.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 11:17 PM IST