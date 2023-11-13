Mumbai Special Branch Police Arrest 2 Bangladeshis Entering Illegally In City For Jobs

Representational photo |

The Special Branch of the Mumbai Police, with the help of the Kalachowki Police, has apprehended two Bangladeshi people who entered Mumbai illegally in search of employment. The arrests were made on November 10, shortly after their arrival in the city.

According to police reports, the two Bangladeshis secretly entered India and travelled to Mumbai by train from West Bengal. The authorities received information about their presence in Mumbai.

Police lays trap in Kalachowki area

An officer from the 'I Branch' of the Special Branch received intel about the arrival of two Bangladeshi citizens in Kalachowki. Acting on this information, the police set up a trap in the Kalachowki area, detaining both individuals upon their arrival.

The police requested proof of Indian citizenship from the suspects, but no evidence was provided. Consequently, both individuals were arrested.

The accused in the case have been identified as Mo Noor Ismail Miyan (21) and Ali Abul Miyan (24). During the arrest, the police recovered two 1,000 Bangladeshi Taka (Rs 751) currency notes, confirming the nationality of the suspects.

