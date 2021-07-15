Mumbai: Speaker polls issue: Fadnavis lashes out at MVA govt

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday, lashed out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for running away from conducting the election to the post of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker. Despite the suspension of 12 BJP legislators for alleged misbehaviour, Fadnavis said if MVA claims it has a majority on the floor of House then why is it afraid to hold polls for the Speaker’s post.

Fadnavis reiterated that the MVA government will collapse due to internal contradiction. He said that the day it falls, BJP will provide an alternate government in the state.

Fadnavis slammed the state government on changes in rules to pave the way for conducting the Speaker’s election through voice vote. He claimed that it shows that there was lack of trust among the MVA partners and they are afraid of voting to elect the new Speaker.

Fadnavis’ criticism came days after the MVA government could not hold the Speaker’s election during the two-day monsoon session that concluded on July 6, citing the pandemic. The Speaker’s post has been lying vacant after Nana Patole resigned in February and took over as the state Congress chief.

Fadnavis had raised the issue with governor B S Koshyari, who thereafter sought a reply from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The CM, in his response, said deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal is officiating as the speaker and he had overseen the proceedings during the budget session that was held earlier this year. “There is no violation of constitutional provision. There is no time-frame to hold the speaker’s election,” he said.