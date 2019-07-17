Mumbai: Spa owner held for running sex racket

Mumbai: Crime branch unit 9 of Mumbai Police have busted a prostitution racket which was being in the name of three busine\sses – massage spa, sexual power pill and a call centre.

This prostitution racket was the brain child of Rajnishkumar Singh, proprietor of ‘play win plus’ pill brand. Moreover, Singh had set up a call centre which was a garb for this prostitution racket. Police have arrested Singh and rescued three girls from the spa.

According to the crime branch officers, “Singh would place advertisements in daily news papers with a caption of spa @ your home and would give the number of the call centre.

The interested customers would call and were then provided girls at the chosen hotels. Call centre would decide on the rate and Singh would take 50 per cent of it.”

Crime Branch received a tip on the prostitution racket. To verify the information, crime branch on Monday called at the given numbers and asked for the massage services, but instead girls were provided to the customers. The crime branch unit 9 officers laid a trap at Peninsula Grand Hotel, Sakinaka and rescued three girls.

During the interrogation, these girls revealed they were being provided through the Rajnish Wellness Limited company which is located at Marathon Icon Tower, Lower Parel.

After the tip from the girls, the crime branch then raided the office premises. During the raids, the police found five women handling customers.

The women were seen giving them offers and explaining them their rate, along with the method of payment and the rules and regulations of this wellness company.

Rajnish Wellness Ltd rented 2,500 square feet area on the10th floor of Marathon building for Rs 2.5 lakh per month.

“Women who attended these calls and the girls who were provided to the customers are all on the payroll of the company,” said Alabar Pathan, the deputy commissioner of police, .

Singh is an old hand at this profession, say police. “In the past too, Singh owned four spas. Two of his premises, Spa Castle in Kandivali and Thai Reach Spa at Oshiwara were raided by police and Singh was arrested.

This time, he decided to start a call centre and a sexual power pill company to avoid getting arrested,” added an officer. Police have seized Rs 4.70 lakh cash, 10 mobiles, play win capsules, diary and documents.

Police say this prostitution racket was going on since over a year. Singh was arrested under the section of human trafficking (370, 3) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the sections of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

By SACHIN GAAD