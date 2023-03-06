Mumbai: Southbound traffic movement slow on Western Express Highway

Representative | PTI

Major traffic snarls were witnessed on Monday morning on the Western Express Highway. As per a tweet from the Mumbai Traffic Police, southbound traffic movement on the WEH from the NESCO Center Goregaon (East) is experiencing slow movement.

As per information on Google Maps, the traffic movement has eased slightly, as of 11 am, as compared to morning.

