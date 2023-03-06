e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Southbound traffic movement slow on Western Express Highway

As per information on Google Maps, the traffic movement has eased slightly

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
Representative | PTI

Major traffic snarls were witnessed on Monday morning on the Western Express Highway. As per a tweet from the Mumbai Traffic Police, southbound traffic movement on the WEH from the NESCO Center Goregaon (East) is experiencing slow movement.

As per information on Google Maps, the traffic movement has eased slightly, as of 11 am, as compared to morning.

