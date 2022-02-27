Mumbai: South African national arrested at international airport with Rs 56 cr heroin

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department on Saturday arrested a South African national for allegedly smuggling Heroin worth Rs 56 crores at the international airport. The said contraband was concealed in the baggage and was caught during baggage examination.



According to the AIU officials, on Saturday, on the basis of suspicion, a team of Customs officials intercepted a passenger arriving from Johannesburg to Mumbai. "Examination of the baggage of the passenger resulted in the recovery and seizure of 8 kilogram off-white powder which was tested as Heroin," said a Customs official.



The seized NDPS substance weighing 8 Kg which is having approximate value of Rs 56 crore was concealed/stuffed inside three small bags inside the checked-in trolley bag. On sustained interrogation, the passenger has revealed that the drugs were handed over to him in Johannesburg.



According to the agency officials, the arrested man worked as a mule or carrier of consignment and had agreed to smuggle the contraband in lieu of money. "People with poor economic backgrounds work as carriers in lieu of money or free tours. These carriers are only informed by their supplier that they need to hand over the consignment to a person who would meet them outside the airport. When the receiver realises that the carrier is taking more than usual time to come out of the airport, they simply leave the place," the official said.



This is the second biggest seizure of Heroin at the international airport this month. On February 13, the AIU officials had arrested a Zimbabwean woman for allegedly smuggling over 8 kilogram of Heroin worth Rs 60 crore at the international airport. The said contraband was concealed in the trolley bag, in an executive bag and two file folders.



In December last, in the biggest seizure of Heroin at the international airport, the Customs officials had arrested two Zimbabwean nationals who were attempting to smuggle 35 Kg Heroin, with market value of Rs 240 crores in specially made cavities of Trolley Bags



Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 07:14 PM IST