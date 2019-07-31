Mumbai: Soon, local train speeds to go up to 110 kmph and above

If everything goes according to plan, train commuters could reach at the destinations a bit early as the Railways is set to increase suburban local trains speed by 20 percent.

According to the Indian Express, the move is aimed at enabling both the Central Railway (CR) and the Western Railway (WR) to run additional train services on their suburban routes. Currently, the trains run at an average speed of 80-100 kmph, depending on the route. Rajesh Agarwal, member, rolling stock of the Railway Board told the leading daily, “We are looking at improving train speed in three stages. In the first stage, the local train speed will be increased to 110 kmph and above.”

On the other hand in the second stage, the Railways plans to introduce MEMU services between Mumbai-Nashik, Mumbai-Pune, and Bhusawal-Nashik, covering the journey between the two destinations in two hours. Rajesh Agarwal further added that with faster trains, the number of daily services too will increase by 20 percent, thus carrying more commuters. According to the leading daily's report, while members of the Railway Board expect the number of train services on CR and WR to increase by 20 percent with the increase in train speed, railway officials were more conservative. They said the move may bring about a 5 to 7 percent increase in the number of local train services.