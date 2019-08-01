Mumbai: Soon, commuters arriving at CSMT can book Meru cabs via kiosks

In some good news for Central Railway commuters, soon passengers arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will soon be able to book app-based cabs from CSMT premises.

According to the Hindustan Times, the Central Railway is planning to provide kiosks in the circulating area of the terminus to book Meru cabs. They will also be given parking space inside CSMT. A senior central railway official told the leading daily, “CSMT will be the first station to have app-based cab booking service at a railway station. The tender was awarded to Meru cabs for Rs 4.5 lakh an annum.” These services will soon be introduced at Thane, Dadar, LTT, Panvel, and Kalyan.

The Central Railway is also planning to have a prepaid black-and-yellow taxi stand from the opening on to P D’Mello Road of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The CR will likely construct the taxi stand at platform number 18. The senior central railway official told the leading daily, “The idea is to give better access to passengers arriving at the terminus [from the P D’Mello Road side]. Currently, outstation passengers have to go all the way to the other side for taxis. Now, they will be able to board taxis directly from the P D’Mello entrance.”