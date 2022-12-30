Mumbai: Soon, air monitoring stations at 14 locations in city | Swapnil Sakhare/ FPJ

Amid the deteriorating air quality index in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Minister Mr Deepak Kesarkar on Thursday announced that air monitoring stations at 14 locations for pollution control have been set up in the metropolis.

‘’It is the government's role that the air quality in Mumbai city should be improved and Mumbaikars should get clean air. For this purpose, air monitoring stations have been set up at 14 places in Mumbai and three of them will be operational soon. A plan has been prepared and the air quality of Mumbai city is periodically checked through the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board," he said in his reply to a calling attention motion moved by BJP MLA Mr Atul Bhatkhalkar and others in the state assembly.

Mr Kesarkar said that air pollution in Mumbai should be reduced adding that the government will hold a meeting in the second week of January with all stakeholders including elected representatives to consider their suggestions and objections with regard to the implementation of a plan to reduce pollution and thereby improve Mumbai’s air quality.

According to the guidelines of the Mumbai Air Pollution Control Action Plan, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is planning to improve the air quality in the city by creating various sources of solar energy, promoting electric vehicles, streamlining traffic signals, using piped natural gas ( PNG) in crematories, automated ambient air quality monitoring stations ( CAAQMS ), setting up waste-to-energy plants, using mechanical brooms to clean roads and developing parks based on the Miyawaki concept in terms of biodiversity.

‘’Through the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, tenders have been invited for installing dust abatement plants near five transport hubs to reduce air pollution and further action is underway,’’ he noted.

