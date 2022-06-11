e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Soon, a world-class aquarium at Byculla zoo

t will have different species of aquatic flora and fauna, two walk-through tunnels for coral fish and deep ocean species and a pop-up window for kids.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDIT
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Mumbai: Soon, a world-class aquarium at Byculla zoo

After enjoying the company of penguins, Bengal tigers and leopards, visitors at Byculla zoo will soon get a feel of walking through the sea. The BMC has invited a tender to start a world-class aquarium with varied aquatic flora and fauna, two walk-through tunnels for coral fish and deep ocean species, and a pop-up window for children. The proposed aquarium, costing nearly Rs 44 crore, will be set up in the 600-sq-metre space next to the penguin gallery.

The zoo recorded four lakh visitors and collected a revenue of up to Rs 1.5 crore last month. During the pandemic, it became home to leopards, hyena and Bengal tigers. Among them, Veera the tiger cub and baby penguins Oreo and Oscar are popular with young visitors.

As per the BMC’s plan, the aquarium will have a dome-shaped entrance and two acrylic walk-through tunnels. A 14-mt tunnel will be exclusive for coral fish, while another 36-mt-long tunnel will be reserved for deep ocean aquatic species. For a natural experience, it will include elements similar to sea life, such as stones. The pop-up window will allow kids to have a closer look at fish. The aquarium will have four square, five circular and two semi-circular fish tanks.

To maintain the quality of water, a special aquatic life saving system will be installed with the capacity of 10 lakhs litres. The BMC is also planning to start a souvenir shop outside the aquarium for books, toys and clothes related to wild and aquatic life. Dr Sanjay Tripathy, the zoo director said, “We are also planning to increase additional facilities in the zoo wherever needed. These works are included in the tender for construction of the aquarium.”

