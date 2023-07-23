 Mumbai: Sony Files FIR Against Cable Company For Allegedly Stealing Signals Worth ₹47.96 Lakh
The case was registered by Sarfraj Ali Sayyad, an anti-piracy consultant acting on behalf of Sony Picture Entertainment Inc.

Representative Image

Mumbai: Sony Picture Entertainment Inc has filed a case against two individuals for allegedly stealing signals worth ₹47.96 lakh at the Amboli police station on July 19. As per a first information report (FIR), ABS Digital Cable Private Limited, located in Andheri West, is illegally obtaining signals from the Sony Marathi channel, Sony Entertainment HD channel, Sony-Sab 2 channel and Sony Sports 5 channel, and broadcasting these channels.

