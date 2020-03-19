Mumbai: Some TISS students have nowhere to go, 24-hour notice to vacate campus

Mumbai: Students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, are in a fix as they have been told to vacate their campus hostels within 24 hours as a precautionary measure amid the raging pandemic.
Meanwhile, students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) have also been instructed to vacate hostels and find alternative accommodation in the next two to three days, and have been instructed not to return till March 31.
TISS students, many of whom come to study at the institute from other states, say they are unable to book train or bus tickets at such short notice, and are left without a roof over their heads.
Bhatt Ram, president of the TISS student council, said, “Most of us are scholarship students who come from remote areas of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Bihar and north-eastern states.
We are unable to get either train or bus tickets within such a short span. ”Students who are unable to book tickets or find alternative accommodation are not being allowed to stay back at the TISS campus.
A student, on request of anonymity, said, “I chose to study at TISS because I come from an economically weak background. My parents live in Nagaland and I do not have the money to book a flight.
Train tickets are not available. I cannot afford to rent an apartment in Mumbai. I do not know where to go because TISS is not willing to provide accommodation.
”Students of IIT Bombay revealed only those who have medical health problems, or are international students, will be allowed to stay back. Danny Kurien, a student, said, “The institute informed us to leave by March 20.
They will restrict entry and exit to the campus after that date. What should we do if we have nowhere to go?”Students were alerted about these steps via e-mail by the administration of the respective institutes. IIT Bombay has cancelled all academic activities, including research, till March 31.
