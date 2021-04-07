Mumbai: Some candidates demand postponement of MPSC exam citing Covid-19 risks, others fear delay

Some candidates appearing for the Maharashtra Subordinate Service Non-Gazetted Group-B Combined Preliminary Examination-2020 of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on April 11, have demanded postponement citing Covid-19 risks. On the other hand, there are some candidates who fear delay and do not want the exam to be postponed.

Students state the exams should be postponed as Covid-19 cases are increasing in Mumbai and Maharashtra. Anil Deorukar, a candidate appearing for the exam said, "There are large number of students who will appear for the Group B MPSC exam from Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad and Nanded districts. The Covid-19 cases are increasing in these districts especially in Mumbai and Pune. The offline exam will pose several risks to the lives of students and their families."

The state government has allowed students to commute for the purpose of examination and return home during curfew by showing admit card or hall ticket of the exam.

On the other hand, some students do not want the exam to be postponed as it will lead to delay in employment appointments. Jayant Sindhu, a candidate appearing for the exam said, "If the examination is postponed it will further delay the selection for officer posts at both Group-A and Group-B levels. The pandemic has already jeopardised employment opportunities and deferring this exam will further delay our chance to secure a government officer level job."