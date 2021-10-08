Mumbai: Solid waste management goes hi-tech

The Maharashtra government on Thursday signed an agreement with Indian Telephone Industries (ITI) Ltd for the implementation of a centralized monitoring system based on information and communications technology (ICT) for solid waste management in urban local bodies.

The urban development department desk officer Ajit Palwe in the government resolution stated that the overall goal of this project is to implement a reliable centralised integrated monitoring system in the Municipal Corporation/Municipal Council. Through this platform, a solution for monitoring all the functions of solid waste collection procedures, street cleaning monitoring system, liquid waste monitoring system will be provided by the implementing company.

The company will provide services for household/commercial solid waste collection monitoring systems, ICT based street cleaning monitoring systems and ICT based liquid waste cleaning monitoring systems.

The team headed by technical experts will visit each household/commercial/ waste collection points/other properties in the Municipal Corporation/Municipal Councils for geotagging of each household/commercial/other property on the map. Further, for ICT based street cleaning monitoring system, the company will provide and supply unique code stickers at available sweeping points and develop a dashboard/reporting mechanism for getting various reports from unique code stickers.

The dashboard feature shall provide quick and easy view to know the door-to-door garbage collection status on a real-time basis. It shall display status information of waste collections across the municipal area and the dumping yard.

The company will provide sweeping points scanning to the sweepers who will scan the unique code pasted on the end where sweeping has to begin. After completing the area sweeper again will scan the code placed at the end of the area which is allocated to him/her. This information will be sent to the dashboard for real-time reporting.

According to the government resolution, the basic objective of ICT based technology is to have a centralized monitoring system for monitoring the garbage collection activities. If any Municipal Corporation/Municipal Council has already procured a similar kind of ICT based monitoring system, then they would integrate their existing system with the system developed by Implementation Company within a month of issuance of notification by the Urban Development Department.

If such integration is not done within one month, then such Municipal Corporation/Municipal Council will have to commission the ICT Based monitoring system developed by the implementation company.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 12:41 AM IST