Mumbai: Societies celebrate Dandiya within the premises

The Gujarati community dominated societies have decided to organize Dandiya events being within the society premises, they have come up with the idea to avoid issues of traveling and safety.

The societies have preferred these locations for the convenience they bring in, cutting down travel time with restricted timing, the secure environment in which one can play and the meeting up in joyous mood that happens.

At Sudhir Complex in Mulund, a group of women are busy giving final touches to the Dandiya that will be played in the society. Sudhir Complex is among the many societies in Mumbai that organise Garba and Dandiya for ten days that look to match up the joy of playing dandiya at any prominent place.

"We have been celebrating Garba and dandiya for nearly 35 years now. People prefer playing here over travelling from Mulund to say Goregaon or Borivali because it is a hassle to travel so much. We can utilize as much energy while playing here. Members of the three societies within the complex come and play dandiya to traditional tunes," said Mittal Sachin Dedhia, one of the organisers.

At the complex, first the Garba is prayed after sthapana, then members dance around it and finally dandiya begins for nearly 200 flat owners. "We have different themes for different days and each of the members tries to dress up and come for the same," said Mittal about the efforts to make each day a unique one.

This year the festivities open with coordination on heavy embroidery work clothing for the first day on Monday. That will be followed with Patola day, headgear day, bandini day, chaniya choli and kediyu day, couple day, triplet and quadruplet day and so on.

"Traditional day is also an added attraction. We encourage people to come in traditional clothes that are suitable and not out of way," said Tushar Bhanushali of Neelkanth Kingdom, a housing society in Vidyavihar west that also organises dandiya for its members. The society has over 500 people at any given time playing dandiya during the 10 days of festivities.

"Besides a live orchestra that plays mainly Gujarati songs, we have live food counters too," said Bhanushali. Awards are given to people who manage to give the best show.

