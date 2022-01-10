Mumbai: Social Service branch reunites 88 minors with kin in 2021

Due to the ongoing pandemic most of the brothels have remained non functional while dance bars and other such establishments have yet to come to their full thrust, the Social Service (SS) Branch which has been entrusted with dealing with such illegal activities have not kept quite during this time and have reunited atleast 88 children with their families in the year 2021. These children including runaway kids or those who have been forced into begging or child labour.

In year 2021,the SS branch has rescued 49 children from various parts of the city who were pressed into child labour, of them 26 we're reunited with their families from the city, state and different parts of the country while the remaining 23 we're sent to children home as their families could not be traced so far.

In 2020, total 39 child labours were rescued by the SS Branch and all of them had been sent to their respective families.

Last year, the SS Branch took 31 children in their custody who were forced into begging, in 29 cases their custody have been handed to their families. In previous year the police took 13 children into their custody who were found begging, all of them were later handed over to their families, said police.

In 2021 the police found atleast 33 runaway kids including 29 boys while a year ago 26 kids runaway kids were found by the police including 17 boys and 9 girls. In most of the cases, the police managed trace their parents and reunited them with their families, said police.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 07:03 AM IST