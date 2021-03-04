Mumbai: SoBo luxury apartments sold for Rs 1.67 lakh per sq ft

Mumbai is full of contrasts. While on one hand the coronavirus-induced lockdown left many people jobless, on the other hand, it enabled the rich to get richer. The duality of the city can clearly be seen in real estate too. In a city where it’s difficult for many to find affordable residences, Mumbai also boasts of some of the most expensive homes. A recent example being two luxury duplex apartments in South Mumbai were sold for Rs 1.67 lakh per sq ft, totalling Rs 61 crore.

According to a report by Economic Times, the apartments are located on the 27th and 28th habitable floor of the 33 South Condominium tower in Peddar Road, and both have a sea view. These apartments are spread over a total area of 3,657 sq ft.

As per the report, the apartments were bought by Enam Asset Management Company’s cofounder, Jiten Doshi. Doshi has purchased the apartment jointly with his wife from project's developer, Sameer Bhojwani. The transaction has been conducted through two agreements for apartments of 1,826 sq ft and 1,837 sq ft in the tower's South and North wings.

In December 2020, the Motilal Oswal Family Trust had bought apartments spread over 3,800 sq ft in the same building for Rs 101 crore.

The real estate sector was badly mauled by COVID-19 lockdown. They were in a bad shape before the pandemic, but they were left off worse post the lockdown. But, given such spendings on properties, does hint that the real estate sector is slowly getting back on its feet.