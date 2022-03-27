Mumbai: SoBo homemaker loses Rs 1.32 lakh in KBC fraud

In a KBC lottery fraud, a 56-year-old woman from Grant Road (East) lost Rs 1.32 lakh after she received a message stating that she had won a prize money of ₹25 lakh. She was asked to pay the money as fees to claim the lottery prize. A case of cheating and impersonation has been registered at DB Marg police station.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on March 23, when the complainant, a homemaker, had received a message on her WhatsApp, wherein the message claimed that her number has been selected in a lucky draw conducted by Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), a popular television game show hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan. The message mentioned that she had won ₹25 lakh and was asked to contact an Akash Verma on the given number.

The homemaker believed the con and contacted the number on March 24, wherein she was asked to transfer money in a series of transactions, on the pretext of being eligible for the claim and completing the KYC for the game. She was also asked to fill out a form, which sought her privy bank details.

When the woman learnt that an amount of ₹1.32 laig was debited from her account, she realised that she had been duped and approached the DB Marg Police in south Mumbai.

Subsequently, a case of cheating and impersonation was registered at DB Marg police station against the unknown person under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. While no arrests have been made, police is investigating the matter further.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 10:24 PM IST