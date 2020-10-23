Mumbai: So far so good, for 163 recruits in Covid-19 vaccine trial

Mumbai: So far, 163 healthy volunteers in the city have been administered intramuscular injections of 'Covishield', the potential Covid-19 vaccine as part of the Phase 2 human trials. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is seeking 50 more volunteers before it concludes the selection process for the pan-India trial in Mumbai. Civic officials said they had not received any complaints from volunteers about any side effects from the vaccine, so far.

Covishield has been developed and is being tested by researchers at Oxford University and is being made and manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII).

On September 26, both, the King Edward Memorial (KEM) and BYL Nair Hospitals had embarked on clinical trials of the vaccine, for which many had volunteered. “So far, the trials are going well and we are planning to add 50 more volunteers, which means 25 each from the two hospitals, as we have to conduct trials on 200 volunteers. However, if we are unable to find 50 more volunteers and experts feel that 163 candidates are enough to conclude the second phase of the trial, we may stop selecting more candidates,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani.