Mumbai: Snag hits Mumbai Monorail services again

Mumbai: The Mumbai Monorail services once again disrupted on Thursday evening due to repeated technical problems. Due to the snag, the operations were running only on one rake and other on standby, confirmed an MMRDA official. Furthermore, sources believe that due to repeated technical snags and insufficient rakes, the MMRDA has been suffereing huge losses.

For instance, lord Vithal’s (God Vishnu) temple, one of the ancient temples in Mumbai, is located just below Dadar East Monorail station, and if the services would be running normal, then the authorities would have attracted a lot of commuters from across the city on the eve of Ashadi Ekadashi, which is falling on July 12. However it is not possible now.

Interestingly, on Thursday morning, the Indian National Congress Maharashtra spokesperson Raju Waghmare also held a protest holding taal (a traditional musical instrument) at Dadar East Monorail station demanding to rename the station asVithal Mandir. A few days ago, Waghmare had met the MMRDA Commissioner, RA Rajeev, for the same.

As the authorities have not taken any decision, in a religious style the Congress partymen staged the protest. The Monorail services have been badly affected since July 2 onwards, as the two rakes pulled back from operations of the total five, and remaining rakes also witnessing repeated breakdowns.