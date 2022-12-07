Mumbai: Smuggling bid foiled; heroin worth Rs1cr seized

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two people with alleged possession of heroin worth Rs1.12 crore as they were about to deliver the contraband. Both the suspects, Abdul Gaur and Abdul Shaikh, are Nalasopara residents. They were caught when they tried to flee on seeing a patrolling van.

According to the police, the team of ANC's Kandivali unit was patrolling in Goregaon on Monday. As it reached Malvani, two people standing there started running hence raising suspicion. After a brief chase, the police caught them and the search of their plastic bag led to the discovery of the drug.

A total of 280 gm of heroin was recovered from the duo. A case has been booked against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further probe is on to ascertain if they have criminal antecedents.