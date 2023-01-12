Mumbai: Smoke in BEST e-bus triggers panic, passengers safely evacuated near CSMT

Mumbai: Smoke was detected in an electric BEST bus on Thursday afternoon, triggering a panic situation among passengers. The incident occurred near Bombay Gymkhana on Nariman Point-CSMT route number 115. Later, BEST officials said smoke was a result of a heated clutch plate and passengers were safely evacuated. The bus has been sent to the workshop for repairs.

Passengers said the driver was alerted by a woman commuter. “The driver phoned the authorities immediately,” another passenger said.

As per BEST officials, heating of the clutch plate is a normal phenomenon in buses and results in overheating. They said that all BEST buses are equipped with foam-based extinguishers to handle emergencies.

This reporter posed the question to another bus driver and he said this normally happens by riding the clutch during slow-moving traffic.

Another driver said on condition of anonymity, “If smoke or a burning smell occurs during normal driving then it could be a sign that the clutch is completely worn off and is slipping. “At this point it should be replaced,” he said.

Currently, over 3,600 bus services are operated every day by BEST; 1,500 of these are electric buses.