Mumbai: Slum rehabilitation scheme sallows self-certified structural audits

Mumbai: In a bid to expedite slum rehabilitation schemes, the state housing authority has amended the condition for obtaining structural audit certificates.

Accordingly, the builder can submit a report by getting a certified structural engineer with at least five years of experience to conduct an audit. Until now, the builder would pay Rs 10 per sq.mt to the SRA to obtain the certification.

On the one hand, the move will, reportedly, to cut red tape, but on the other hand, it raises the question of the SRA shirking its responsibility.

For instance, if the building collapses or there is a fire or any other eventuality, the concerned structural engineer alone will be made accountable while the SRA will be off the hook.

Radheshyam Mishra, proprietor, Nilesh Construction, told The Free Press Journal, "Though the government has come up with a single-window clearance system for obtaining permission from the building proposal department, however, it still takes a lot of time.

Also if one avenue of red-tapism is closed, corrupt officials will find another.

"Also, today there are several structural engineers in the market who might easily issue structural reports and the builder, in turn, can obtain the occupancy certificate.

The requirement of at least five years of experience does qualify the structural engineer to issue such certificates for high-rises. The experience required is not much.

"Moreover, the authority will stop receiving money. For instance, if an SRA rehab project is undertaken on 50,000 square metres of land then the authority would have earned Rs 5 lakh, at the rate of Rs 10 per sqmt, which will now stop.