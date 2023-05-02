Mumbai: Slow pace of court building work irks lawyers in Mira Road

More than a decade after the government gave its nod for setting up the First-Class Judicial Magistrate and Civil Judge (junior division) court to address legal issues, in the twin-cities, the structure still awaits completion. While the building structure stands completed in the Hatkesh area of Mira Road, final touches including-flooring, interiors, furniture, fixture, electrical and other residual work has been lingering for the past more than five years.

Work stuck up in bureaucratic red tape

The construction work of housing units to accommodate magistrates and other infra facilities in the 4,200 square meter land, is still stuck up in bureaucratic red tape. This despite several reminders by local legislators and agitations by lawyers. So far more than Rs. 12 crore has been spent by the state public works department (PWD) on the project.

Members of the Advocates Welfare Association (AWA) recently held a meeting to discuss various issues including steps to ensure speedy completion of court building work, implementation of the Advocate (Protection) Bill and other issues faced by lawyers and litigants who have to travel all the way to Thane for legal work. Notably, the erstwhile rural policing apparatus has been elevated to commissionerate status by combining Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai Virar in 2020.

16 police stations under MBVV police

Presently, 16 police stations are covered under the jurisdiction of the MBVV police. With thousands of crimes registered each year, the rapid development of both the twin-cities compared to other regions in the district had put immense pressure on the available resources. Moreover, cops are compelled to drive through the busy roads and highways with suspects and accused to produce them before the court in Thane.