Mumbai: Skin donations at 1% of city’s needs

Mumbai: Though skin donations increased by 9.38% in 2022 in comparison to the previous year, currently they are just 1% of the total requirement. Mumbai is home to a skin bank where donor skin can be frozen and stored for up to five years for use on burn victims.

As per available data, there were 175 donations in 2022 compared to 160 in 2021 and just 64 in 2020. The highest number of skin donations was recorded at 292 in 2014. So far in 2023, there have been 31 donations.

Mumbai needs 150 skin donations per month

Experts said Mumbai needs 150 skin donations per month but gets only 20-25. A senior doctor said there is a need for greater awareness so that donations can fill up the demand-supply gap.

Doctors often cite the example of a deceased Spanish woman whose relatives donated her skin to the National Burns Centre (NBC). They said skin banks in many countries have shut down and it is remarkable that Mumbai has one of its own.

In cases of burn injuries, skin is unable to repair itself. In severe cases, wounds are covered with allografts – skin from an organ donor – to prevent infections, decrease pain and provide protection, and also for faster healing. Not covering the burnt area with donated skin can prove fatal.

Importance of skin and cadaver donation

Dr Sunil Keswani, the medical director of NBC said they have been raising awareness by organising programmes about the importance of skin and cadaver donation. He said, “We have around 20 skin banks in India, and NBC alone has started 14 of them.”

Dr Bharat Shah, a founder member of the zonal transplant coordination centre in Mumbai said, “We always train our coordinators to create more awareness whenever families are willing. Coordinators ask for tissue donations, too. However, often families are not ready for it. They fear disfigurement of mortal remains.”