 Mumbai: Sketch Artist Cheated Of ₹7 Lakh In Fake Railway TC Job Scam
The Worli Police have filed an FIR against a gang that duped a sketch artist by taking money under the pretext of securing a TC (Ticket Collector) job.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 11:07 PM IST
The Worli Police have filed an FIR against a gang that duped a sketch artist by taking money under the pretext of securing a TC (Ticket Collector) job. The accused not only accepted seven lakh rupees for the job but also presented an appointment letter, falsely assuring the artist that he had obtained the position.

According to the police, the FIR has been lodged against three individuals in this case, namely Rajendra Kasare, Sandeep Pawar, and Ranjan Kumar Mahalek.

Details of scam

The complainant, Sagar Jadhav (30), who is a sketch artist with a portfolio of numerous sketches, was introduced to a person named Sandeep Pawar by his uncle Pandurang Jadhav. Sagar Jadhav, having appeared for the TC examination in the Railway Board, had sought assistance from various individuals to secure a job. Sandeep Pawar had promised to facilitate a job for him after their meeting.

A police official stated that after the TC recruitment examination in the Railway Department, the complainant approached Sandeep Pawar, who, in turn, introduced him to his friend Rajendra Kasare. Kasare demanded Rs 10 lakh initially to help Jadhav secure the job, but after negotiations, the amount was settled at Rs 7 lakh.

Pawar informed Jadhav that Kasare worked in the Indian Railways Department and assured him that the job would be obtained within a month. Kasare introduced Jadhav to Ranjan Mahalek of the DRM's office, who showed an appointment letter to Jadhav but did not provide him with a copy. Despite repeated requests, Kasare and Mahalek refused to give Jadhav the appointment letter.

Accused had taken total of Rs 7 lakh from Jadhav

Upon realizing that he had been deceived, Jadhav demanded the return of his money. However, the three accused stopped answering Jadhav's calls when he sought reimbursement. Subsequently, Jadhav reported the fraud to the Worli police.

A police officer disclosed that the accused had taken a total of Rs 7 lakh from Jadhav, misleading him by falsely claiming to work for the Railways.

