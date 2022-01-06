Mumbai: Six more BEST employees test positive for COVID-19; tally at 66

Mumbai: Six more employees of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) have tested positive for COVID-19, BEST PRO informed on Thursday.

This comes a day after, as many as 60 employees of the BEST bus service including bus drivers, were found infected with the virus.

"6 more employees of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) test positive for COVID-19" BEST PRO said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 15,166 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active cases to 61,923 in the city, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday.

With this, the city's COVID-19 case tally jumped to 8,33,628, while the death toll increased to 16,384, said the BMC in a bulletin.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 08:02 AM IST